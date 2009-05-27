Alice Munro Wins Man Booker Prize

CHEAT SHEET
Canadian author Alice Munro, 77, is the winner of this year's International Man Booker Prize, it was announced Wednesday morning. Munro has published short stories from her debut in 1968 of Dance of the Happy Shades through 2006's The View from Castle Rock. "Alice Munro is mostly known as a short story writer and yet she brings as much depth, wisdom and precision to every story as most novelists bring to a lifetime of novels," the judging committee wrote. "To read Alice Munro is to learn something every time that you never thought of before." Munro responded to the award—which amounts to about $95,800—by saying she was "totally amazed and delighted."