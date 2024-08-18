‘Alien: Romulus’ Scores $108 Million Worldwide During Opening Weekend
The latest installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus, had an impressive opening weekend at the box office. Variety reports that the film grossed $108.2 million worldwide. $41.5 million was raked in stateside. The film is led by Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny, who plays Rain Carradine, an orphan who, along with her friends, discovers a xenomorph at an abandoned space station. The film, which is the seventh in the series, takes place between Sigourney Weaver’s 1979 Alien and the 1986 sequel, Aliens. It’s directed by Fede Alvarez, who is best known for penning and directing horror films Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, as well as the action thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web. According to the outlet, the film cost $80 million to make. Extraterrestrial films aside, the Colleen Hoover-adapted It Ends With Us made an additional $33.1 million internationally this weekend. This takes the film’s total to $180 million, a massive feat when set against to its $25 million budget.