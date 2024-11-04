All Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights for Tony-Winning Star Gavin Creel After Backlash

Michael Jordan is setting the record straight after rumors swirled of the NBA legend backing Donald Trump. Jordan’s representatives told the Daily Mail that he has not endorsed anyone this election, despite the rumblings. “There is absolutely no truth to the claim that Michael Jordan has made an endorsement in the presidential election,” his rep told the tabloid. Many celebrities, even those in the sports world, have chosen a side in this election. Trump, the Republican nominee, has been backed by the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, UFC CEO Dana White, and more. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has been endorsed by LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Steph Curry, among others. With a tight race ticking down to Tuesday, even a celebrity endorsement could possibly swing the pendulum between the two candidates. Jordan is a notably private person and has remained mostly mum on politics, saying he never thought of himself as an activist but a basketball player.
