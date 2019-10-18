CHEAT SHEET
GIANT LEAP
NASA Astronauts Step Out of ISS For Historic All-Female Spacewalk
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made history Friday morning when they embarked on the first all-female spacewalk. NASA astronauts Koch and Meir stepped out of the International Space Station, over 250 miles above Earth, at 7:38 a.m. ET. Even though the walk itself is historic, its purpose is fairly routine—they need to swap some faulty batteries. The mission is expected to last around five hours. It follows the cancellation of the first attempt at an all-female spacewalk in March, which was called off because they didn't have the correctly-sized spacesuits. Koch is on course to complete the longest single space flight by a woman by remaining in orbit until February. She said earlier this month: “There are a lot of people who derive motivation from inspiring stories from people who look like them, and I think that it’s an important aspect of the story to tell.”