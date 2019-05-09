Chaos Ensues on Alabama Senate Floor When Republicans Try to Make Nearly All Abortions a Felony

Alabama Republicans tried to pass a measure Thursday that would make performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Under the legislation, doctors would not be able to perform abortions once a fetus is “in utero.” The state Senate house erupted into a shouting match after exceptions were taken out of the bill for victims of rape and incest. State Democrats also accused Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, a Republican who conducts the Senate proceedings, of ignoring their concerns over the controversial bill. “At least treat us fairly and do it the right way,” Democratic Sen. Vivian Davis Figures said. The vote was ultimately moved to next week after the disagreement escalated further. The bill, which already passed the state’s House of Representatives, is expected to also pass the Republican-controlled Senate. If passed, it would become the most restrictive abortion law in the country, and impose a near-complete ban on abortion.