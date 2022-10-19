Norman Lear Calls Donald Trump a ‘Horse’s A**’ Over Antisemitic Comments
‘APPALLING’
Norman Lear, the legendary screenwriter and producer behind All in the Family, One Day at a Time, and The Jeffersons, has had about enough of Donald Trump’s hateful comments. The former president spewed forth an ominous threat to American Jews on Truth Social on Sunday, warning them to “get their act together” and “appreciate” Israel “before it is too late.” In a response that spanned three separate tweets on Tuesday, Lear began by recalling a darkly formative moment from his childhood. Then, just a 9-year-old, Lear remembered, he was “alone in bed one night” and tinkering with a radio set when he stumbled across “the vicious antisemitic voice of Father Coughlin railing against American Jews.” This “horrifying moment,” he explained, led him years later to enlist in the U.S. military and fly 52 combat missions against the Nazis in World War II. “Today, having recently turned 100,” he continued, “I read Donald Trump’s appalling words about American Jews, and I am nine years old again.” Not one to end a scene on a downbeat, Lear concluded: “The phrase, a horse’s ass, was an everyday expression when I was nine and it occurs to me again now.”