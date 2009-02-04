All Madoff's Victims

CHEAT SHEET
For those with a little extra time on their hands, the complete list of Madoff victims has been posted at long last. The Ponzied are listed in alphabetical order by first name: The Daily Beast’s Alexandra Penney comes before New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon and pitching legend Sandy Koufax, for example. But perhaps most interesting—and certainly worrisome to Bernie’s victims—is the decision by Dallas-based AlixPartners, which released the document, to list the address of each person or business alongside their name. Thanks, AlixPartners!