‘All My Children’ Actor Alec Musser Dead at 50

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ
Alec Musser, an actor and fitness model best known for this role as Del Henry on All My Children, has died at the age of 50. Musser’s fiancée and uncle confirmed his death, at his home in California, but did not provide details into the cause. Musser appeared on the soap opera between 2005 and 2007 and also appeared on the cover of Men’s Health and other bodybuilding and exercise magazines. “I loved this guy,” Adam Sandler tweeted after the news broke. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”