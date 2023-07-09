CHEAT SHEET
‘All My Children’ Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dies at 48
Jeffrey Carlson, the actor who broke barriers playing a trans character on the soap opera All My Children, has died. He was 48. His death was announced by Time Out New York editor Adam Feldman on Saturday. “A powerful actor and a painful loss,” Feldman tweeted. Carlson’s role as Zoe (initially Zarf) on the show was historic, as he was believed to be the first trans character to appear on daytime television. Carlson also appeared in a number of Broadway productions in the early 2000s as well as the films Hitch and Backseat.