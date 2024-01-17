Soap opera star Alec Musser’s cause of death was announced Tuesday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The coroner determined that the 50-year-old’s death was suicide, caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The All My Children star was last seen alive by his fiancée, Paige Press, at the pair’s home in Del Mar, California, last Friday, officials said. She found his body on a bathroom floor the next morning, they added, noting that there was “a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.”

He was immediately declared dead when authorities arrived at the residence.

Press mourned her partner in a post on Instagram later Saturday, writing, “RIP to the love of my life.” She added: “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Musser starred on the ABC soap opera All My Children for nearly three years, from 2005-2007, and appeared alongside Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek in the 2010 comedy Grown Ups. He also made an appearance on ABC's Desperate Housewives back in 2011.

The actor was also a fitness enthusiast, appearing on the cover of Men’s Health and other bodybuilding magazines over the course of his Hollywood career.

“I loved this guy,” Adam Sandler tweeted last week after Musser’s death was announced. “Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of him and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.