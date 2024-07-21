‘All My Children’ Star Esta Terblanche Dies Unexpectedly at 51: Report
R.I.P.
Daytime television lost a star last week following the unexpected death of All My Children’s Esta Terblanche, who passed away in her North Hollywood home on Thursday. She was 51. Her family told TMZ that her body was discovered last week, and that the cause of death still remains under investigation. The South African actress played the role of Gillian Andrassy on the soap from 1997 until the early 2000s, with her last credit on the show coming in 2011—the same year the show went off the air. According to TMZ, Terblanche wasn't discovered for at least a day after her death. Her passing was confirmed by her goddaughter, Barbie Ashley. Aside from her years on the drama, Terblanche had other credits in shows like Spin City and Egoli: Place of Gold, a South African soap. In addition to acting, Terblanche was known for winning Miss Teen South Africa in 2001. Her death is the latest in a string of prominent soap actors, including Guiding Light’s Renauld White, according to The New York Times.