‘All My Children’ Star John Callahan Dead at 66
Soap opera star John Callahan, who was best known for his role in All My Children, has died at the age of 66 after suffering a stroke, TMZ reported on Saturday. “We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved one,” the Daytime Emmys wrote in a statement on Twitter. The actor reportedly died in a hospital near his Palm Desert, California home after he was put on life support. Callahan’s spokesman confirmed in an interview with TMZ that his death had no connection to COVID-19. Callahan, who played Edmund Grey on the daytime drama, also starred in shows such as Santa Barbara, Falcon Crest, General Hospital, and the hit soap opera Days of Our Lives.
“We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John,” said Callahan’s ex-wife and co-star on All My Children, Eva La Rue. “He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time.”