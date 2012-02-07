All Staff Replaced at Sex-Probe School

Los Angeles school officials have decided to replace the entire staff of Miramonte Elementary School, where two teachers have been arrested on suspicion of abusing children. Officials say the staff could be returned to the school eventually, but for now their positions will be filled by teachers on a rehiring list. The old staff will be moved to a nearby campus that is under construction and continue to be paid. Meanwhile, parents protested outside the school, accusing the staff of covering up the abuse. One teacher, Mark Berndt, is charged with 23 felony counts for allegedly blindfolding, gagging, and spoon-feeding semen to students. Photos he was having developed brought the case to police attention. After his arrest, two families reported that another teacher, Martin Bernard Springer, had molested their children, and he was arrested as well.
