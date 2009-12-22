All Star Chefs' Favorite Christmas Recipes

Old-Fashioned Eggnog by Rick Rodgers

The recipient of Bon Appétit’s prestigious Food and Entertaining Award for Outstanding Cooking Teacher has the perfect holiday cocktail.

Indulge in one of Yuletide’s greatest pleasures, and make a batch of this heady, creamy, from-scratch eggnog. Guests might initially protest—it’s too rich, it’s too calorie-dense—but after they take that first sip you’ll have them hooked, whether it’s good for their diets or not.

Crown Roast of Pork with Cranberriesby Linda and Martha Greenlaw

The New York Times bestselling author and her mother share a recipe that is as deliciously tasty as it is aesthetically pleasing.

The Christmas dinner centerpiece should be something impressive, festive, and beautiful. If you’re cooking for carnivores, a crown roast fits the bill perfectly. Made from two center racks of ribs connected and formed into a circle, with the Frenched bones rising out to form a crown, your guests will be ooh-ing and ahh-ing so much they’ll never guess how simple it was to prepare.

Panettone and Italian Sausage Stuffingby Nigella Lawson

Turn that panettone upside down and the flavor up with a recipe reinvention from a Bon Appétit Tastemaker of the Year.

This Christmas, like all Christmases, you will undoubtedly receive more panettones than you know what to do with. If you can’t bear the thought of eating another slice of the sweet, fruity bread, and you hear your mother’s voice (real or imagined) chastising you for even considering throwing food away, simply recycle. This festive stuffing, full of sweet Italian sausage and herbs, is sure to please your hungry guests without letting on how tired you are of panettone.

Gratin of Radicchioby Barbara Kafka and Christopher Styler

One James Beard Foundation lifetime achievement winner and one global chef unite to bring you the secret to the perfect holiday side dish.

Radicchio is one of the few colorful vegetables in season right now, and lucky for us it’s attractively shaped (sorry, celeriac). Radicchio can be bitter, though—so we recommend smothering the tiny chicory in béchamel and Parmesan, then baking the whole thing until it bubbles. Rich and creamy, with just a hint of sharpness, it’s simply the best Christmas side dish.

Burnt Caramel Pots de Crèmeby Michael Recchiuti and Fran Gage

The “Picasso of chocolatiers” teams up on a dessert that will win over even the toughest dinner guest or in-law.

Christmas dinner and Thanksgiving dinner have one main thing in common: At the end of the meal, your guests will be full to the brim, maybe moaning, begging you not to bring out more food. If that’s the case at your Christmas dinner, hit your guests with these bad boys: tiny, rich, caramel custards. Because they’re so decadent, bake and serve them in espresso cups.

