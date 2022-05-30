If Memorial Day is the unofficial threshold into summertime, then it’s also the point at which we must ask ourselves the season’s most pressing question: What’s this year’s song of the summer?

Determining what will be the most inescapable and unshakable hit over the next few months is a tall order, but we’ve narrowed down some of the contenders poised to dominate the speakers while you’re grilling out, laying out, and making out. From frontrunners like Lizzo and Harry Styles, to dark horses like Glorilla and Hayley Kiyoko, check out our picks below.

“Potion” by Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa and Young Thug

It’s the most recent release on this list, but also one of the most vital. Calvin Harris is the unofficial king of summertime anthems (long live “Slide”), and with Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2 seemingly right around the corner, he’s back to claim his throne. Welcome back, Cal.

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

Lizzo herself has already decided “About Damn Time” is the song of the summer, and most people seem to be on board with that, considering you can’t open TikTok or turn on the radio without hearing the words “in a minute I’mma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up.” It checks all the boxes: a catchy hook, a viral dance challenge, and feel-good energy. Check, check, check.

“Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny

You could also make a case for why Bad Bunny’s trap-inflected “Titi Me Pregunto” or peppy “Despues de la Playa” should take the crown, but for now, “Moscow Mule” certainly hits that feel-good seasonal spot. And while non-English-language songs tend to have a more difficult time crossing over into the mainstream (save for the rare “Despacito”), Bad Bunny’s pretty much shattered that precedent, having recently made history by notching four Spanish-language songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

“Big Energy” by Latto

“Big Energy” isn’t new by any means—there have been babies conceived and born in the time since its release last fall—but Latto recently injected some fresh (and big) energy by getting the queen Mariah Carey (and, uh, sure, DJ Khaled) on the remix. The revitalized version really leans into the interpolation of Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love” shared by both “Big Energy” and Carey’s “Fantasy.” It’s indeed a sweet, sweet fantasy, and perfect for summer listening.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Our favorite horny food lover just released a whole album of summery vibes, and while some of those Harry’s House cuts—like “Late Night Talking” and “Daydreaming”—could make for great summertime singles, “As It Was” doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

“For the Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

Kiyoko has been making criminally underrated, LGBTQ-friendly bops for years (justice for “Gravel to Tempo!”), but her latest has the potential to be her biggest yet. “For the Girls” is a flirty, fun, summer-ready bop that hinges on the chef’s-kiss perfect lyric, “summer’s for the girls.” A-fucking-men.

“FNF (Let’s Go)” by Glorilla & Hitkidd

Never heard of Glorilla? Get ready for that to change, because the rapper’s “FNF (Let’s Go)”—a raucous two-minute celebration of singledom—is already a summer anthem. The Hitkidd-produced track has been shooting up streaming charts, and its fun, no-frills video has collected over 7 million views in less than a month. And with Saweetie apparently hopping on an upcoming remix, it’s bound to get even bigger.

“Turn Up the Sunshine” by Diana Ross and Tame Impala

Haters will say the upcoming Minions soundtrack is a musical travesty waiting to happen, but those of us with some semblance of optimism will insist it’s an occasion for celebration. Look, Ross is an icon, and this warm, aptly titled mood-booster reminds us of the exuberant energy that made her such a legend decades ago. Just give in.

“First Class” by Jack Harlow

Bet you’d never have guessed the current No. 1 song in the country would be built around Fergie’s 2007 hit “Glamorous,” but here we are. Riding that nostalgic sample, Harlow scored his first solo chart-topper with “First Class,” which looks poised to sustain momentum all summer long, despite those corny lyrics about pineapple juice and Angus Cloud.

“I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

Never underestimate the power of Ryan Tedder and his propensity for crafting pop earworms. Using the same formula he did when whipping up “Sucker” for Jonas Brothers (lots of whistling and a funky bassline), he and OneRepublic are back with a feel-good single that arrived alongside a golden-hued, beach-set video. Couple that with its prime placement on the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and you’ve got a certified contender for a summer hit.

“Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

K. Dot’s recently released fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, doesn’t have a radio-friendly single quite as potent as “Humble,” but of all the 18 tracks, “Die Hard”—a deceptively sunny-sounding R&B jam about setting your demons straight—comes the closest to sounding like a breakout hit (along with, possibly, the Kodak Black-featuring “Silent Hill”).

“Free” by Florence + the Machine

A decade and a half after Florence Welch and her band struck anthemic gold with “Dog Days Are Over” (does that make you feel old or what?), they’ve returned with the equally wild-hearted “Free.” It’s all about finding pure, unbridled release through the communal power of music, aka what summer is all about.

“Move” by DNCE

It’s not quite a bop on the plane of “Cake by the Ocean,” but “Move,” from the Joe Jonas-led funk-pop group DNCE, has some serious Daft Punk “Get Lucky” vibes, which means it’s bound to become a wedding dancefloor-filler for years to come.

“Last Last” by Burna Boy

The latest single from Burna Boy’s upcoming sixth album samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” and if that doesn’t convince you to immediately add it to your summer playlist, I can’t help you.

“Hasta Los Dientes” by Camila Cabello ft. Maria Becerra

Sure, “Bam Bam” is still getting major radio play, but hot on its heels is another Cabello collab, “Hasta Los Dientes,” which could fill the hole left by last summer’s monster Doja Cat/SZA smash “Kiss Me More.” Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion already tried to deliver another “Kiss Me More” with “Sweetest Pie,” which flickered away soon after its lackluster release in March. This one has a better shot of breaking through.

“Boyfriend” by Dove Cameron

Cameron, a former Disney darling, has spent the past few years carefully redefining her image as an edgy and idiosyncratic pop star, and it all comes to a head on “Boyfriend.” The bad news: it’s a little too mellow-sounding to be a proper song of the summer. The good news: people are eating it up anyway, as “Boyfriend” has been steadily climbing the charts in recent weeks, bolstered by Cameron’s steady, savvy stream of red carpet appearances and TV performances.

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

Do you remember a time before “Heat Waves”? Neither do I, and I don’t think we’ll remember one after it either, because against all odds, it’s still permeating airwaves and playlists a full two years (two! years!) after its release. You could’ve made a case for it as last year’s song of the summer, and now you can again. Sorry, but “Heat Waves” is simply unkillable.

“No One Dies From Love” by Tove Lo

The Swedish pop star returns with another happy-sad earworm featuring an ’80s pop beat and a robotically autotuned chorus. I thought “Bikini Porn” should have been a bigger song of the summer in 2019, but maybe “No One Dies From Love” can pick up the baton this time around.

“Envolver” by Anitta

Anitta has been inescapable as of late, popping up at Coachella, the Met Gala, and even a Jack Harlow video. Good timing, considering the Brazilian pop star’s reggaeton steamer—which has inspired its own TikTok dance challenge; the sign of a surefire hit—is a contender for song of the summer, despite being released last calendar year. Sometimes good things take time.