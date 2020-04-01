All U.S. Prisoners to Be Quarantined in Their Cells for Two Weeks to Slow Coronavirus Spread

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons began quarantining all current inmates in their cells starting April 1 for two weeks to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in correctional facilities. The confinement may last longer, however: the bureau said in a statement said that its leaders would reevaluate the measure at the close of the 14-day period and determine whether it would continue. “Limited group gatherings” will still be permitted for essential activities like laundry, showers, and telephone calls, according to the announcement. Concern over coronavirus transmission in prisons has grown as the virus spreads since social distancing becomes near-impossible in confinement. Iran released more than 50,000 of its prisoners to their homes to slow the virus. Some states have opted to release nonviolent offenders.