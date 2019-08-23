CHEAT SHEET
Canadian Man Accused of Abducting His Son in 1987 Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges in U.S.
A Canadian man accused of kidnapping his then 2-year-old son more than 30 years ago and using fake names to live in the U.S. with him ever since pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements on an application for federal housing assistance. Authorities in Canada said they have an outstanding warrant for Allan Mann’s arrest and that they plan to extradite him. Mann, who used the name Haille Randolph DeSouza in the U.S., is accused in Canada of abducting his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto on June 24, 1987. He was taken into custody in October in Vernon, Connecticut, where he had been living in government-subsidized housing. The Hartford Courant reports that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made about $126,744 in housing assistance payments on Mann’s behalf. Mann faces a maximum of five years in prison in the U.S. His son, Jermaine Mann, now 33, was reportedly told his mother died after childbirth and was unaware for most of his life that he’d been abducted. He only learned the truth and met his mother last fall, after his father was arrested.