Allbirds Launches the Mizzle Collection, a New Take on Water-Resistant Shoes

In true Allbirds fashion, they’ve created a brand new, simple, versatile shoe that you can wear every day with ease. The idea of making a washable wool shoe was revolutionary, and now they’re going one step further. The Mizzle collection for men and women is the brand’s first foray into weather-resistant shoes that don’t lean on the use of synthetic materials or chemicals to do their job.

The new collection features the iconic Wool Runner and brand new shape, the Wool Runner-Up, made from a thick layer of ZQ-certified Merino Wool (ZQ is one of the world’s top ethical suppliers of wool). In addition to the wool, each shoe features Puddle Guard, a combination of a thin, water-repellent membrane and a fluorine-free DWR coating to help rain bead up and roll off. The brand has also added a reinforced SweetFoam sole with traction to keep you from slipping and sliding in the rain. The Mizzle Wool Runner will be your go-to when there’s rain in the forecast but you want to stay true to your style. Go one step further with the Mizzle Runner-Up, which is a new take on a rain boot and a far cry from the bulky boots we all rely on. There’s so much to love about Allbirds shoes and the addition of the Mizzle collection means you can wear your favorite shoes, rain or shine. | Shop at Allbirds >

