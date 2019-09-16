I strongly believe everyone should have a multitool, whether compact or comprehensive. But sometimes, the best tool for the job is designed specifically for it. And that’s precisely the case for the Gerber Straightlace, a new pocket clip knife designed for everyday use.

I discovered its deep usefulness this past weekend, breaking down box after box as my partner and I made impatience-driven progress in unpacking our new apartment. More lightweight than the Gerber Center Drive multitool (which I’m a big fan of), the Straightlace is much easier to put away in a pocket, ready to deploy at a moment’s notice. To that end, I found it especially easy to shorten a box with long, straight slices across its top—we turned it into a sort of drawer in our bathroom’s under-sink storage. And it’s designed with an elevated aesthetic that makes it much more pleasing than the normal stainless steels, blacks, and oranges many folding knives showcase. For a folding knife that’s easy to carry around and even easier to use, this appealing Gerber model is a great choice. | Get it on Amazon >

