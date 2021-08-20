D.C. Bomb Threat Suspect Expresses Confusion in Court, Says He’s Off His Medication
UNWELL
The man accused of issuing and livestreaming a bomb threat outside the Library of Congress Thursday was charged Friday with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and the attempted use of an explosive device, WUSA9’s Jordan Fischer reports.
Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, appeared by phone before a judge, though apparently could not understand the purpose of the hearing. He told U.S. Judge Zia Faruqui that he had been denied his medication in “the last week I’ve been here,” despite only being arrested Thursday. Faruqui tried to read the charges before Roseberry, though he seemed dismayed at Roseberry’s lack of understanding. He said it was reasonable to believe Roseberry couldn’t comprehend the hearing without his medication, a fact Roseberry’s public defender agreed with.
The Justice Department asked the judge for a mental competency screening, with Faruqui approving the request. Roseberry will remain detained until the completion of the screening, the judge said.