Alleged Auschwitz Guards Arrested

Police raided nine homes of elderly men in southwest Germany on suspicions that they served as Nazi guards at the infamous Auschwitz death camp. The probes led to three arrests, all on allegations of accessory to murder. The move comes just five months after German authorities announced they would devote new efforts to finding former guards at Holocaust concentration camps. Authorities say they found "diverse papers and documents from the Nazi era" in the homes of the men, whose ages ranged 88-94. About 1.5 million people were killed at Auschwitz, mostly Jews.