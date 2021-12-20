Alleged Cannibal Thought Eating Victim Would ‘Cure His Brain,’ Cops Say

A 39-year-old Idaho man accused of murdering a 70-year-old in September has now been charged with cannibalism and allegedly believed that eating his victim would “cure his brain,” authorities revealed in new court filings.

James David Russell was taken into custody in September and charged with the first-degree murder of David Flaget after authorities found the elderly man’s remains in a vehicle outside of Russell’s home, with his hands duct-taped together and some parts of his body missing.

Russell had a short stand-off with cops, according to the Shoshone News-Press, and simply told authorities, “It’s private property and we don’t like non-family on it,” when he surrendered.

Police allegedly seized a blood-soaked microwave, glass bowl, duffel bag and knife during their investigation of Russell’s home.

“When dealing with death and carnage it’s a shock to our conscience,” Bonner County Detective Phillip Stella said Thursday, adding that Russell’s cannibalism charge may be the first in the state of Idaho.

“It wasn’t the bloodiest crime scene, but it’s more of the psychological, ‘What the heck is going on here?’ and ‘Why am I picking up pieces?’ It’s a walk down the dark path that we don’t see very often,” Stella said.

According to authorities and court documents, Russell believed he would be able to “heal himself by cutting off portions of flesh.”

An autopsy completed on Sept. 13, three days after the alleged murder, confirmed that tissues found in Russell’s home belonged to Flaget. Some of the 70-year-old’s remains have still not been found.

“Flaget had several conflict-like run-ins with Russell and told the family about them,” Stella said. “The family had enough warning signs that Mr. Russell was a danger to himself or others.”

Russel is scheduled for a review hearing on Dec. 28.