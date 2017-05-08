Alleged Phoenix Serial Killer Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
A 23-year-old Phoenix man is being held in connection with a series of murders that terrorized that city for more than a year. Aaron Saucedo was arrested Monday and booked on 26 felony counts linked to 12 incidents from August 2015 to July 2016, during which a person in a car opened fire on random Phoenix pedestrians, killing nine people and injuring more. Saucedo had already been arrested on April 19 in connection with his mother’s boyfriend’s murder in 2015 and held on a $750,000 bond. The boyfriend is the only victim alleged to have had any connection with Saucedo. Police have yet to identify any motive for the killings, which took place in poor neighborhoods in western Phoenix.