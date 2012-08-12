Alleged Racial Profiling at Logan

CHEAT SHEET
The Transportation Security Administration has opened an investigation into claims made by TSA officers that minorities were improperly targeted for screening at Boston’s Logan Airport. “They just pull aside anyone who they don’t like the way they look—if they are black and have expensive clothes or jewelry, or if they are Hispanic,” a white TSA officer told The New York Times. More than 30 officers have complained to the TSA about what they say is a widespread practice, one that in part results from demands from management for more searches. The TSA said it would take “immediate and decisive action” if the allegations should prove true.