Ex-NYPD Boss-Turned-Trump Ally Bernie Kerik Wants Immunity to Testify
YOU SCRATCH MY BACK...
Bernie Kerik, the former commissioner of the NYPD who was identified as a likely unindicted co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s Georgia indictment, said Monday he’ll refuse to testify in trials for Trump and his allies without a written assurance of immunity from prosecutors. Kerik was subpoenaed to testify in the first trial related to a sweeping indictment filed against Trump and 18 others—this one involving former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell—but indicated through his lawyer, Tim Parlatore, that he’ll invoke his fifth amendment right to silence unless prosecutors cut him a deal. “No competent criminal attorney would allow Mr. Kerik to testify absent a grant of immunity,” Parlatore wrote in a fiery letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Monday, CNN reported. It’s unclear what exactly Kerik did to land him on a list of co-conspirators, but Trump and a number of his allies face charges for their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Trump’s favor.