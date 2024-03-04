Former Trump Organization CFO Will Plead Guilty to Perjury: Reports
GOING DOWN?
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization will plead guilty on Monday to perjury charges relating to the testimony he gave at the former president’s civil fraud trial, reports say. Allen Weisselberg, the longtime Donald Trump loyalist, has been in plea talks with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to address allegations that he lied during his October testimony, according to ABC News. During the trial—in which Weisselberg, Trump, and others were found liable for fraud—Weisselberg downplayed his involvement in the valuation of Trump’s triplex apartment in Trump Tower. The apartment is less than 11,000 square feet but was listed on financial statements at 30,000 square feet. Weisselberg said on the witness stand that he “didn’t really focus” on the apartment and “never even thought” about it, only for Forbes to later publish an article accusing Weisselberg of having lied. The outlet reported that Weisselberg not only thought about the apartment but actually “played a key role” in trying to convince Forbes over several years that it “was worth more than it really was.”