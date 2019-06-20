At least ten people have been shot outside a nightclub in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but all are expected to survive. Morning Call reports that the mass shooting happened outside the Deja Vu nightclub very early Thursday morning. Allentown police Capt. Bill lake reportedly said it was one of the area's worst mass shootings in recent memory, and that the victims had just left the club and were standing outside when the shots were fired. Tashana Santiago, who reportedly lives near the club, was woken up by the sound of gunshots. She saw people fleeing the scene and then heard a car speeding away. “When everything went silent all you could hear is the screaming and panicking,” Santiago told Morning Call. WPVI reported that 19 shell cases were found on the ground at the scene.