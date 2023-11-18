CHEAT SHEET
Fan Who Taylor Swift Gifted Hat During Concert Dies of Cancer at 16
Ally Anderson, the 16-year-old Taylor Swift fan who was gifted her 22 Hat during the July 1 Eras Tour performance in Cincinnati, has died of cancer, her mother confirmed to People. “It changed my daughter's life immensely,” Patty Anderson told the magazine of the concert experience. “I hadn’t seen Ally smile and laugh like that in a very long time.” Ally Anderson had battled alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of tissue cancer, since 2018. “no words to describe what it felt like to be pulled from my seats to the floor,” Ally Anderson wrote in a post showcasing her concert experience. “I knew immediately. taylor was my first concert so many years ago. honestly such a full circle moment.”