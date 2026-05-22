Ally Ignores Trump Warning to Buddy Up With His Enemy

American ally Oman is reportedly considering entering into business with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in defiance of President Donald Trump.

The petrostate sits opposite Iran, directly across the Gulf of Oman, which must be passed through to reach the Strait from the east.

Despite Oman initially refusing to enter into a joint partnership to cash in on a toll system for the strait, two Iranian officials who were not allowed to speak publicly have now told The New York Times that their country has opened up communications. They said Oman had recognized the economic benefits to be gained and was ready to lobby for the plan with neighboring countries. It is not clear what they expect to come of it, materially.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on May 4, 2026, as Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied any commercial ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military earlier said two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited through the vital waterway. Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images

After Iran closed the strait in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks, one-fifth of the world’s oil supply was effectively stifled, sparking a global energy crisis and sending gas prices soaring. With a fragile ceasefire now established between the U.S. and Iran, control of the vital waterway has taken center stage.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, Iranian ambassador to France, Mohammad Amin-Nejad, said, “Iran and Oman must mobilize all their resources both to provide security services and to manage navigation in the most appropriate manner.”

The U.S., however, has remained steadfast in its position that no toll system should be established for passage through the narrow waterway, prompting it to impose a blockade of its own.

The U.S. has sent tankers to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump is deeply opposed to the idea of Iran capitalizing financially and has suggested that—because he claims to have won the war—he has even considered charging Iran.

But on Thursday, he was off the idea, saying in the Oval Office, “We want it free. We don’t want tolls. It’s international. It’s an international waterway.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed, saying, “It can’t happen. It would be unacceptable. It would make a diplomatic deal unfeasible if they were to continue to pursue that.”

On Friday, he called on NATO to prepare a “plan B” in case efforts to open the strait fail.

“What if Iran decides, ‘We refuse to open the straits, we’re going to own the straits, and we’re going to charge tolls for it’?” he said. “At that point, something has to be done about it.”

Trump previously called on allies to help with his counter-blockade, though European powers swiftly distanced themselves from the idea.

Trump has been left without his allies on the blockade. Li Yuanqing/Xinhua via Getty Images

“We’re not supporting the blockade and all of the marshaling diplomatically, politically, and capability... that’s all focused, from our point of view, on getting the Strait fully open,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has also created the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which it says will authorize and regulate transit through the waterway.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the newly created agency said it “defined the boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz management supervision area” and that vessels crossing it “require coordination with the Persian Gulf Waterway Management and a permit from this entity.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state-controlled media outlet Press TV reported that a “senior MP” said the regime had devised a new system to funnel ships through the strait along a “designated route” and to charge fees for “specialized services.”

The U.S. had blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two sources familiar told the Times that fees would be for services, rather than a toll system.

Under international law, charging a maritime toll is illegal, but under certain circumstances, charging for services rendered is not.