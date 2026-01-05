Ally Warns Trump Is Dead Serious About Next Takeover

Denmark’s prime minister fears President Donald Trump is dead serious about seizing Greenland as his next military conquest.

“Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland,” Mette Frederiksen told the public broadcaster DR, according to Reuters.

Frederiksen, 48, also cautioned that any attempt by Trump to seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, would mark the end of NATO, the all-important alliance of 32 member countries formed after World War II.

Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland in January, flying on his dad’s jet when he was still president-elect. He received a chilly welcome, reports said. Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

“I will also make it clear that if the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops, including NATO and thus the security that has been established since the end of the Second World War,” she said.

Those chilling remarks come after an emboldened Trump—who abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro without losing a single U.S. service member on Saturday—renewed threats to take Greenland against the wishes of its people and Frederiksen.

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Trump told The Atlantic from Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.

The president spoke similarly that night as he flew back to Washington.

“We need Greenland, from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you,” he told reporters on Air Force One, claiming its waters are filled with Russian and Chinese ships.

Trump went as far as insulting Denmark’s military presence on the massive Atlantic island, which has a population of 57,000 that has overwhelmingly rejected the notion of being seized by the United States.

“You know what Denmark did recently to boost up security in Greenland?” Trump asked on Sunday. “They added one more dog sled.”

The U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base is based in Greenland. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, visited the base in March. JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously suggested the U.S. may take the island—and the Panama Canal, another Trump target—by force if needed.

MAGA acolytes have been even more explicit about seizing Greenland. Katie Miller, wife of senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, posted a map of the island with the American flag overlaid on Saturday.

Frederiksen has since reminded Trump, 79, that Greenland is a NATO member and thus protected by the alliance’s security guarantee. She noted that the U.S. military already has extensive access to Greenland and does not need total control of the partially Arctic island.