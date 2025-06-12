Hegseth Refuses to Deny Plans to Invade Greenland and Panama

Pete Hegseth would not deny that the Pentagon has plans for the potential invasions of Greenland or Panama.

The defense secretary turned heads with his response while testifying on Capitol Hill before the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, his third day of hearings before lawmakers.

Democratic Ranking Member Adam Smith brought up Trump's talk of the U.S. taking over control of the Panama Canal and Greenland since returning to office.

“Is it the policy of the Department of Defense that we need to be prepared to take Greenland and Panama by force if necessary. Is this a policy you have within the Department of Defense in accordance with the president’s wishes?” Smith asked.

The question kicked off a heated exchange during which Hegseth did not deny the Pentagon had plans to take the countries by force.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth testified before the House Armed Services Committee on June 12, 2025 where he was grilled over plans to invade Greenland or Panama. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During the testy exchange, the defense secretary said: “Panama is very key terrain that we’ve focused on and been willing to focus on, as is Greenland.”

“Our job at the DoD is to have plans,” Hegseth also told Smith.

“Do you have a plan for that?” the congressman asked again.

“Our job at the Defense Department is to have plans for any particular contingency,” Hegseth repeated.

“Including the contingency of basically invading Denmark?” Adam countered.

“Any contingency you need, we’ve got it. We’ve got a building full of planners, and we’re prepared to give recommendations whenever needed,” Hegseth said.

The congressman asked for clarification that there are plans to take Panama and Greenland by force if necessary.

“I think the American people would want the Pentagon to have plans for any particular contingency, and thankfully, we are in the planning business,” the defense secretary insisted.

Hegseth’s refusal to deny there are plans for invading Greenland and Panama even stunned Republicans. Congressman Mike Turner brought it up and tried to “help” him out so that people did not “twist” his words.

“You are not confirming in your testimony today that at the Pentagon, there are plans for invading or taking by force Greenland, correct? That is not your testimony today?” Turner asked.

“All my testimony is that the Pentagon has plans for any number of contingencies,” Hegseth responded.

“It is not your testimony today that there are plans at the Pentagon for taking by force or invading Greenland, correct?” the congressman repeated. “Because I sure as hell hope that it is not your testimony.”

Hegseth responded: “We look forward to working with Greenland to make sure that it is secured from any potential threat.”