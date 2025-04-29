Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into activewear, Alo Yoga is likely on your radar already. Known for stylish activewear that doesn’t compromise performance, it’s no wonder that celebs and supermodels are obsessed with Alo Yoga. With everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Gisele Bündchen wearing its pieces recently, it’s safe to say the chic athleisure brand has captured the cultural zeitgeist.

I was definitely influenced when I first saw model Bella Hadid wearing the brand’s bestselling High-Waist Moto Leggings out and about a few years ago. Hadid managed to make them look so effortlessly cool that I instantly went down a hole searching for them. From there, a love affair with the brand was born.

Fast forward a few years, and I’ve purchased a few items from the brand that I consider investment staple pieces—after all, they still look nearly brand new. But let’s be honest—while Alo might have incredibly well-made items that last for years without pilling, it’s also pretty expensive.

The coveted activewear brand rarely has sales, but this week, you can score massive savings sitewide. Alo just kicked off its annual Aloversary Sale (“Aloversary sale”), offering 30 percent off sitewide through May 2. Shoppers can also score deeper discounts (up to 50-60 percent off) on previously marked-down styles. Now is the time to invest in those celeb-loved styles you’ve had your eye on or to bulk up your spring-summer wardrobe.

Not sure where to start? I’ve got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of my Alo favorites—and a few items I’ve already added to my cart. Whatever you pick, don’t delay— styles are limited and selling out fast.

Wild Thing Bra The cut of this sports bra is so flattering, even for those of us who have a fuller chest. Plus, the ruching in the front also gives you extra support. Buy At Alo Yoga

High-Waist Airlift Leggings These lifting leggings made of the brand’s “Airlift” fabric—its most compressive, supportive material that fits like an absolute glove. They’re designed for high intensity training, but they’re also great for pilates and yoga. Buy At Alo Yoga

Suit Up Trousers If you’re looking for a more relaxed fit, look no further than the Suit Up Trousers. The ultimate ‘cool girl’ pants. Buy At Alo Yoga

Cropped Playmaker Jacket This cropped jacket is perfect for a workout and summer weather. I just picked this up in white and can’t wait to pair it with a few pairs of the brand’s leggings. Buy At Alo Yoga

⅞ High-Waist Moto Leggings The leggings that started it all for me. Another thing I love about Alo is that its leggings and pants come in multiple inseams. Buy At Alo Yoga

Faux Leather Premier Bomber This faux leather oversized leather bomber is perfect for transitional spring weather. Buy At Alo Yoga

Cashmere Plus Waffle Polo Tee This cashmere top is so buttery soft and pairs perfectly with the accompanying shorts or any other Alo bottoms. Buy At Alo Yoga

5-Inch Airlift Energy Shorts Another favorite of Bieber’s, the Airlift Energy Shorts sculpt and compress like no other. Buy At Alo Yoga

