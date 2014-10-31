Alpacas Talk Income Inequality

This may not be a Halloween-themed video, but we can pretend that Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, and Andy Richter dressed up as alpacas in honor of the holiday. Because that’s what happened in this short film, directed by Adam McKay, that takes a look at income inequality in America through an unusual lens: the magical land of alpacas who love lollipops, rainbows and friendship.

These multicolored alpacas – a llama-esque animal with a name that is just as fun to say – are entering the workforce for the first time, only to experience first hand the ugly realities of working at the lollipop factory. Doug Banshaw, the Bluetooth-toting assistant VP of human resources, shows them the way of the world in what is occasionally a heavyhanded manner, but there are plenty of laughs to be found. Oh, and the lollipop is Billy Eichner.