Aly Raisman Confirms She Will Not Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman will not compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the gymnast confirmed in a Tuesday Instagram post. “The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven’t really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder whether I ever will,” Raisman said. “I’ve lived a pretty fast-paced life and sometimes I have to remind myself to slow down, unplug from technology and take the time to appreciate what I’ve experienced and learned.”
The 25-year-old athlete—who was one of the dozens of gymnasts who spoke out against disgraced former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar—also reflected on the “ups and downs” of her professional career. She ended her note by confirming she plans to continue her work to make gymnastics a safer sport for young athletes. “I am very lucky to have been able to do something I love for so many years & I’m excited for what’s next!” she wrote.