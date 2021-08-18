‘Terrifying’: Alyssa Milano in Car Crash After Uncle Suffers ‘Serious’ Heart Attack While Driving
‘LEARN CPR’
Alyssa Milano found herself in a frightening situation Tuesday after her uncle Mitchell J. Carp suffered a heart attack while he was driving her on a Los Angeles freeway. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,” the actress tweeted Wednesday. A press release from the California Highway Patrol reported that Carp suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel, causing the car to move into another lane and hit an SUV. Milano managed to get control of the car before a “good Samaritan” came to help her. She performed CPR on her uncle until two LAPD units arrived. “Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover,” she tweeted, adding, “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified.”