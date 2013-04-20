Amanda Bynes, Daft Punk, Mark Wahlberg & More Viral Videos

9. Lil Bub Visits the Newsroom

The feline Internet celebrity and star of the new film Lil Bub & Friendz stopped by The Daily Beast HQ on her way to save the world. Bub was accompanied by directors Juliette Eisner and Andy Capper and proud owner Mike Bridavsky, who showed off his enormous Lil Bub-as-Gandalf tattoo and described the “zen aura” that makes her “special.”

8. SNL’s Accidental Racists

After releasing a song so horrid it had to be taken off YouTube, country star Brad Paisley and rapper LL Cool J stopped by “Weekend Update” to reveal some verses that were somehow cut from the final track.

7. Is Psy More Than a One-Hit Wonder?

The South Korean superstar’s new single is called “Gentleman.” Can anything top his first viral hit and the widespread invisible-horse-dancing that followed? You be the judge!

6. Mark Wahlberg Goes Catfishing

Anna Kendrick may have been looking for Channing Tatum, and Joe Manganiello and MTV’s Josh Horowitz may have wanted Rebel Wilson, but the self-proclaimed “catfish f***ing king” isn’t a bad consolation prize at the MTV Movie Awards.

5. Harrison Ford Won’t Answer ‘Star Wars’ Questions

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t coax the actor into saying what, if anything, is next for Han Solo, but a surprisingly familiar audience member and former co-star touched a nerve.

4. Daft Punk In Saint Laurent

The French electronic music duo has unveiled the teaser for their new collaboration with Pharrell Williams “Get Lucky”—in which they appear in outfits exclusively created for them by Hedi Slimane.

3. ‘Hunger Games’ Catches Fire

Katniss Everdeen and Co. are back! Watch this riveting preview of the next installment in the series, which premiered Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards. Now we know why they call it a teaser.

2. Amanda Bynes: Troubled or Trolling?

First Joaquin Phoenix, now Amanda Bynes? The former Nickelodeon star posted this video to her Twitter feed Tuesday night, titled “I’m Sucking on a Sour Patch Kid Listening To Music Getting Ready for Tonight :D.” Either she needs serious help or is fooling us all.

1. Singing, Boston Strong

Fans at the Boston Bruins game Wednesday night took over the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” giving a rousing tribute, together, to their city and their resilience.