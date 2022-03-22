Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Is Over After Nearly a Decade
WHAT A GIRL WANTS
A California judge ruled Tuesday to terminate former child star Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship, which has governed her personal, financial, and professional life for the last nine years. “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore the petition for termination is granted,” said Judge Roger Lund in a brief hearing, which lasted just over five minutes. In a statement made to People magazine through her lawyer after the decision, Bynes thanked her fans for their love, as well as her lawyer, her father, and her mother, who has been her conservator since 2013. “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently,” Bynes said, “and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.” Bynes was placed under the conservatorship after a flurry of highly publicized brushes with the law as she struggled with her mental health and substance abuse issues. Bynes filed to end her conservatorship last month, after interest in the subject was reignited by the successful fight to free Britney Spears from her own conservatorship. On Tuesday, Lund explained that Bynes had demonstrated she was ready to live autonomously. “She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time,” he said, congratulating her.