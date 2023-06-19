Amanda Bynes Placed Under Psychiatric Hold, Again: Report
CRUSHING
Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed under a psychiatric hold, after being detained by police last week, TMZ reports. On June 17, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a woman in distress, which was apparently made by Bynes herself. She was taken for medical evaluation, and subsequently placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold, which means she can be involuntarily detained and hospitalized for up to 72 hours. Bynes has already been placed under psychiatric hold once this year, when the 36-year-old was found wandering naked on the streets of Los Angeles in March. Bynes flagged down a car and told the driver she was experiencing a “psychotic episode” before calling 911 herself, according to TMZ. The actress, who has long struggled with mental health, was released from a nine-year conservatorship in 2022.