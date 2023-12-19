CHEAT SHEET
    Amanda Bynes Reverses Course on Decision to Drop Her Podcast

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Amanda Bynes is seen on Aug. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles, California.

    Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty

    Amanda Bynes isn’t quitting her podcast after all. The former Nickelodeon star had announced she would stop making Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast after just one episode when she was unable to attract the high-profile guests she wanted, including Drake, Post Malone, and Jack Harlow. “Thanks to everyone who watched,” Bynes said in her TikTok announcement. “I hope you enjoyed it.” Now she says she’ll keep going after some persuasion from friends and that she hopes to draw bigger names as guests after growing an audience.

