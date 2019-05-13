Yoga Instructor Vanishes During Hike in Maui Forest

Four days after a yoga instructor vanished on a hike in a Maui forest, friends and family are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her safe return. Amanda Eller, 35, was last seen Wednesday morning in the Makawao Forest Reserve—and there are concerns she might have injured herself. Hundreds of volunteers on foot have been looking for Eller, along with law-enforcement helicopters and tracking dogs. “We are not anywhere near stopping this search,” family spokesperson Sarah Haynes told Maui News. “We are just getting started. You can live three weeks without food, and there are a lot of water sources up there.”