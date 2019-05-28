Miracle Rescue Team Searching for Second Missing Hiker

The rescue team that found hiker Amanda Eller after she spent two weeks surviving on berries has now turned its attention to a second missing trekker. Noah Mina, 35, hasn’t been seen or heard from since May 20 after he set out on Kapilau Ridge Trail in the West Maui Forest Reserve in Wailuku. The team did an aerial survey over the holiday weekend and is meeting with emergency officials to map out a plan. Mina’s friends and family say Eller’s rescue has given them hope that they will find him unharmed.