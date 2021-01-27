Amanda Gorman, Poet Who Stole the Show at Inauguration, to Perform at Super Bowl LV
After crushing her performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, will face another huge crowd next month when she performs at the NFL Super Bowl LV. The league said Wednesday that 22-year-old Gorman will recite a new poem during the pre-game ceremony that will pay homage to the NFL’s three honorary Super Bowl captains—regular people who have done extraordinary things. The captains include a teacher who gathered laptops for his students during the pandemic and a nurse who cared for coronavirus patients. Since reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” to widespread acclaim during the inauguration, Gorman has been signed to the agency IMG Models. The Weeknd will perform during the Super Bowl half-time show.