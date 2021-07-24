CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Amanda Kloots Is Dating Again & Doesn’t Care What You Think
WIDOW’S PIQUE
Read it at People
Amanda Kloots announced this week that she is dating again, a year after her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died of horrific coronavirus complications. And naturally, some nobody had thoughts on that—suggesting on Instagram that it’s too soon to be seeing other people. The 39-year-old fitness personality quickly clapped back—and loud. “How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process,” Kloots wrote, according to People. “I will address this soon guys I promise. There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it. Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”