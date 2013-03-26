Amanda Knox Acquittal Overturned

CHEAT SHEET
It’s not over yet, Amanda. Italy’s high court has overturned Amanda Knox’s acquittal, saying that the American must stand trial for the murder of her ex-roommate. Knox's American lawyer said that she's upset but is ready to fight and prove her innocence. It’s unclear whether Knox will return voluntarily to Italy or whether she’ll be extradited—there’s also a chance she may face trial in absentia. Originally convicted with Raffaele Sollecito, Knox’s boyfriend at the time, she was acquitted in an appeals court in Perugia in October 2011. Knox is currently a creative-writing student at the University of Washington.