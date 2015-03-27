Amanda Knox Acquitted of Murder

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
The ruling against Amanda Knox in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been overturned by Italy's highest court. The decision closes a six-year-long saga. Knox was originally found guilty for the murder of Kirchner in 2007, but the verdict was overturned four years later and Knox returned to the United States. Then, in 2012, the Court of Cessation brought the case back to court by overturning the acquittal. This put the original guilty verdict back on Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. She was facing up to 28 years in prison. If the high court had upheld the most recent ruling, it could have set into motion deportation proceeding.