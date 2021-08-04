Amanda Knox Announces She’s Pregnant a Month After Revealing Miscarriage
‘YAY!’
Amanda Knox is pregnant with her first child, she announced Wednesday, almost a month after first revealing she had a miscarriage. Knox broke the news at the end of the latest episode of her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda Knox, saying she and her husband, Christopher Robinson, had been documenting the experience from the beginning. “Oh, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!” she said after receiving the positive test result, according to People. “That’s right, we’re pregnant.”
It comes after she announced her harrowing experience with her miscarriage early last month. “I did feel incredibly disappointed that was the story of my first ever pregnancy,” she said then. “I thought, ‘I know exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy,’ and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal.”