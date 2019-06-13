Amanda Knox Arrives in Italy for the First Time Since Being Acquitted of Murder

Amanda Knox has returned to Italy, eight years after she was released from prison after being acquitted of the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher. Knox was convicted, along with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, for Kercher’s 2007 murder and eventually acquitted by Italy’s highest court. She returned to Seattle in 2011 after her conviction was overturned on appeal. She is Italy to speak at a criminal-justice festival in Modena, where she will be on a panel discussing the media’s influence on justice. Knox penned an article called “Your Content, My Life” before her flight in which she criticized the media for their coverage of her case. She was met at Milan’s Linate airport by throngs of television cameras and photographers. Three days before her departure, she posted a photo of herself hanging over a cliff. “Feeling frayed, so I made my own inspirational workplace poster. ‘Hang in there!’ Just imagine I’m a kitten.”