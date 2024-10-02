Amazon Stops Selling Fake ‘Memoir’ Claiming to Detail Diddy’s Abuse of Kim Porter
‘A SPECTACLE’
A posthumous Kim Porter “memoir” that claimed to detail her abusive relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is no longer available on Amazon after the couple’s children reported it was fake. The best-selling Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for Justice, From the Other Sidewas self-published by a producer named Todd Christopher Guzze who claimed someone close to Porter and Combs had given him a flash drive loaded with documents and tapes, which he then used to assemble the book, The Guardian reported. “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” her four children wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. The actor and model, who died suddenly in 2018 at age 47, shared three children with Combs: Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17. Combs also helped raise her son Quincy Brown, 33, whom she had with the producer Al B Sure!. Interest in the fake memoir took off after Combs was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. It briefly held the no. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon and sparked conspiracy theories about Porter being murdered. “We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” her children’s statement said.