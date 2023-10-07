Amazon Alexa Told Users the 2020 Election Was Stolen: Report
ECHO
Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant incorrectly told users that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,’ according to new reporting from the Washington Post. Alexa, which trawls the internet for information, reportedly told users that 2020 was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud’ and was “notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centers.” The source of Alexa’s information was Rumble (a YouTube alternative beloved by the right) and Substack (a free newsletter platform). Amazon has previously promoted Alexa as a reliable source of election information. After the Post contacted Amazon for comment, the company updated Alexa to respond “I’m sorry, I’m not able to answer that” when asked certain questions about the 2020 election. Other questions still resulted in misinformation about elections, the Post reported.