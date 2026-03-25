Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Full of Prime Day-Level Deals

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Amazon is ushering in spring with—you guessed it—a new sale offering seasonal savings on par with its hallmark Prime Day and Black Friday deal events. The new Big Spring Sale kicks off on March 25 and runs through March 31 (Amazon’s longest-running sale to date). As with most of Amazon’s major sale events, the deals span almost all of the e-tailer’s digital shelves, including electronics and appliances, luxury beauty and grooming, apparel, and home decor.

This year’s Big Spring Event also includes notable savings (up to 40 percent off) on seasonal items like Easter basket stuffers, spring cleaning essentials, protective eyewear for watching the upcoming Solar Eclipse, and warm-weather items, helping you start spring with some new gear. Unlike some of Amazon’s sales, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone (including those without an Amazon Prime membership), but Prime members have access to exclusive deals, extra savings, and ultra-fast shipping.

You can expect to find serious markdowns on coveted brands like Dyson, Levi’s, Bissell, Stanley, Laniege, Peloton, and so many more. Of course, Amazon’s own devices and in-house brands are steeply discounted, so it’s a great opportunity to invest in your smart home lineup, too. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite last-minute Big Spring Sale deals.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner Down From $140 This superpowered pet version of the beloved Bissell Little Green Carpet cleaner is a must for anyone with at least one cat or dog. Plus, it also doubles as a mini auto detailer. Buy At Amazon $ 110 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate Down From $200 If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. See At Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping

Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill Down From $200 Get more steps while working from home, catching up on Netflix, or scrolling social media with this walking pad. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper Down From $50 This TikTok-famous vegetable chopper makes meal prep a breeze. Grab one while it’s half off, and thank me later. Buy At Amazon $ 25 Free Returns | Free Shipping

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Down From $25 This snail-mucin-infused Korean beauty serum has a major cult following. It was one of the top beauty sellers during Prime Day 2025. The already affordable serum is 48 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 13 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Down From $680 Nearly all of Breville’s professional-grade espresso machines are 20 percent off right now. Investing in Breville’s espresso maker has saved me thousands of dollars since I no longer feel the need to buy iced lattes out. Trust me, it will pay for itself in no time. Buy At Amazon $ 550 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Down From $32 There’s a reason this cult-favorite French pharmacy moisturizer, primer, and makeup remover is in just about every makeup artist’s kit. Grab a tube of this multitasking formula for yourself while it’s 15 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 27 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Down From $700 There are several early Dyson deals to shop, including this bestselling vacuum cleaner for 25 percent off. Buy At Amazon $ 550 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Down From $20 This Scouted-favorite neck and shoulder relaxer is already affordable, but at 15 percent off, it’s a total steal. Buy At Amazon $ 17 Free Returns | Free Shipping